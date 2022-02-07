Michele W. Pedersen, age 71 of Grand Haven, passed away on the morning of Friday, February 4, 2022, at home, with her husband by her side. She was born on October 18, 1950, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Maurice and Helen (Irey) Dellinger. Michele married Walter Pedersen on September 4, 2004, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Michele moved to Grand Haven in the late 1970s from Detroit. For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper for West Shore Electric in Muskegon, Harbor Deburring Co., and the Tip-A-Few Tavern in Grand Haven. Michele was a member of Grace Assembly of God for 14 years. She loved volunteering at the church and through the public schools working with the kids. Michele loved to be outside in the summer months, and you would often find her tending to her garden or out for a hike. She also had a love of books and was an avid reader her whole life.
