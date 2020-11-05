Michelle “Micki” Bilski, age 71, died October 26 in the presence of her family, after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia.
Born and raised in Vulcan, Michigan, preceded in death by mother and father Albert and Kathleen Masty, sister Jacque Masty Cook, and brother-in-law Lee Cook. She is survived by her husband Peter; son Matt (Amy) Bilski of Evanston, Illinois; daughter Christi (Jon) Brule of Arvada, Colorado; son Andy (Susie) Bilski of Kenosha, Wisconsin; as well as six grandchildren: Max, Sam, Sophie, CeCe, Olivia and Jackson. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Tim (Terry) Masty of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother and sister-in-law Mark (Jonelle) Masty of Flower Mound, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.