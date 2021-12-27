The Funeral Mass for Mike Grillo will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. Patrick – St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the West entrance of the church, in the Community Outreach Center, with the Rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m.
For the safety of yourself and others, masks will be required. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.