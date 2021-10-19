Mildred “Millie” Bishop, age 83, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Grand Haven. She was born November 14, 1937, in Ludington, Michigan, to Lyman and Nettie (Saurs) French.
She married “the love of her life,” Donald M. Bishop, on August 7, 1954.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.