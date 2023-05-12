It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Mildred (Mickey) Dora on May 2, 2023. Mickey was the 12th in a line of 14 children born May 9, 1930, to Ben and Minnie Ruiter. Mickey was employed by the VanZylen Lumber Co. as a bookkeeper and retired from GHAPS where she started as a playground monitor and then in food service until her retirement in 1992.
Mickey was happily married on Jan. 7, 1955, to her husband of 64 years, John Dora, who preceded her in death on Sep. 24, 2019. Mickey is survived by their two sons Michael (Mike) & Liza Dora and David (Dave) & Tammera Harmsen-Dora and brothers Ken and Harry Ruiter. Sisters Selma Boot, Pauline Sikkenga, Alice Ruiter, Dorothy Holstege, Kathryn Ruiter, Ruth Anderson, Kathryn Madsen and brothers Gerald, Bernard, Clarence, and Robert predeceased her.
