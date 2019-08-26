Mrs. Mildred “Millie” Douglas, age 100, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born December 1, 1918, in Chicago to Anton and Frances (Sanda) Kostner. On September 1, 1945, she married William V. Douglas in Grand Haven and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1997.
Millie was a woman of strong faith who was devoted to God, friends and family. She was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Auxiliary. Millie retired as the secretary of marketing from Gardner Denver in 1982. She loved baking and always enjoyed sharing her treats with family and friends. Millie will be remembered for her resilience, positive, caring ways.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rosemary (Lynn) Quartermaine of Sarasota, Florida, and Carole Harken of Norton Shores; four grandchildren: Kimberly (Dr. P.J.) Strom, Benjamin (Patricia) Quartermaine, Samuel Quartermaine, and Jean (Jarod) Reif; eight grandchildren: Isabella, Elisabeth, and Benjamin Strom, Lily Quartermaine, Ethan, and Cameron Quartermaine, William, and Benjamin Reif; two step-grandchildren: Drew and Noah; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Harken; sister, Winifred Kostner, and brother, Charles Kostner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417 with a rosary taking place at 7:00 PM. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in memory of Millie may be given to St. Patrick – St. Anthony Education Fund or the Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please
sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
