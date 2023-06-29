The Celebration of Life Visitation for Milton C. Kruger will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Milt’s online guestbook.
