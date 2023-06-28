Milton Charles Kruger, age 70 of Spring Lake (formally of Chicago), passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at MediLodge at the Shore. He was born on May 26, 1953 in Joliet, Illinois to Russell and Doris (Ganson) Kruger. Milt graduated from the University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois with his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant his entire career. Milt was married to Maureen McCormack for 43 years, and together they raised one son, Kurt. Milt enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, and spending time on the golf course. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Milt will be remembered and missed by his loving wife, Maureen; cherished son, Kurt Kruger; his sister, Jean (John) Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life Visitation for Milt will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gies College of Business, https://give.business.illinois.edu/give, University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Milt’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.