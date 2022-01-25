Milton Duane Redick died peacefully on January 14, 2022, at age of 89. He was born in 1932 in Allen Park, Michigan. Milton was the eldest son of Frank Milton and Marjorie (Broome) Redick. Milton was raised in Allen Park.
Milton earned two degrees from the University of Michigan: Civil Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Business Management. He was a member of Kappa Psi Alpha Fraternity. Milton had a successful career as a professional civil engineer in Michigan and California, building water treatment plants and leading San Diego to recycling wastewater for drinking. He was an employee of exemplary character, making lasting friendships with fellow workers.
