Milton Stuart Knee Jr., age 86, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at home. He was born April 21, 1934, in Grand Rapids, to Milton S. and Marion (Rice) Knee; and married Mary Elizabeth Palmer on October 17, 1959, in Grand Rapids.
Milton served his country in the Army and then graduated from the University of Michigan. He worked for Herman Miller as a sales manager. Milton and his wife were both active with the Tri-Cities Historical Museum in Grand Haven. They loved living on Lake Michigan and Spring Lake, and wintering in Florida in their retirement years. His other interests were golfing, dancing, playing cards, bowling and boating. Milton owned numerous boats throughout his life.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Knee; two daughters, Nancy Knee and Suzanne (Mark) Zeilbeck; and four grandchildren: Steven La Tour, Molly Robert, Michael Robert and Andrew Zeilbeck. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Finch.
A private family service will be held appropriately on Lake Michigan.
