The Memorial Visitation for Mina Gutierrez will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Missing Fremont family spotted in U.P.
- Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
- Man posing as police officer pulls over, then robs woman
- Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending
- Local roundup: OK Red title for GH boys XC; Bucs swim wraps up perfect Red season
- Average long-term mortgage rates rise this week to 6.94%
- Raven's late tap-in gives Bucs second straight district soccer trophy
- Baria named SLHS Rotary Student of the Month
Most Popular
Articles
- What it means to duck a Jeep
- Spring Lake school board votes to take LGBTQ+ book off shelves
- 6 candidates running for GH school board seats
- Prop 3: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
- Meet the candidates in Spring Lake school board race
- Get to know your candidates for the state House 88th District
- State Briefs
- Tribune recovering from printing press issues
- A heartwarming welcome home
- No action taken by council on overnight parking
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- They can’t have it both ways on migrants fleeing communism (6)
- Vote for the interest of all kids and against censorship (5)
- Tribune's Facebook page taken over by Vietnamese company (5)
- Community Center rebranded as Central Park Place (4)
- Your Views (4)
- What it really means to 'cross the bridge' (4)
- Your Views (4)
- Spring Lake school board votes to take LGBTQ+ book off shelves (3)
- Petition filed to recall Grand Haven's mayor (3)
- Your Views (3)
- What's missing at the drive-thru: The teenage workforce (2)
- At historic country church, fiery fundamentalists pitted against old guard (2)
- Domestic violence charge casts shadow over judge's race (2)
- Local church displays tombstones to highlight gun violence in America (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Football roundup: Buccaneers drop senior night contest to No. 2 Caledonia (2)
- Your Views (2)
- WMEAC: A new wave of voters are concerned about the environment (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Suspect in Allendale shooting arraigned (1)
- Grand Haven BLP sends mutual aid crew to assist in hurricane relief (1)
- Prop 3: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal (1)
- One book does not lead to a slippery slope (1)
- Tribune recovering from printing press issues (1)
- Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears (1)
- I read 'Gender Queer,' the most banned book in America, and so should you. (1)
- Religion and the control of women (1)
- It's time to shut Guantanamo down (1)
- MSU hopes to slow down Stroud, No. 3 Ohio State (1)
- History makes us who we are; who we are makes history (1)
- BLP crew returns from post-hurricane duty in Florida (1)
- 2020 election denier resurfaces in Michigan county clerk's office (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'Wicked' cemetery tours kick off next week (1)
- United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism (1)
- Tightening Election Day time lags is nonpartisan (1)
- A great way to stay healthy is to learn something new (1)
- Opinion: Barry Bonds is the real HR record holder — and that won't change until someone breaks it (1)
- Training to be a Coastie (1)
- Epic Tabletop Hobbies brings epic fun to Grand Haven (1)
- Michigan GOP candidates stick to far-right message (1)
- Ballot proposals make a difference in our lives (1)
- Takeaways: After rush to give Tucker megadeal, MSU slips (1)
- Hotel developer expresses interest in GH Township (1)
- Michigan governor hopeful Dixon makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot (1)
- Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.