Mina Ruth Gutierrez, age 82 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1940, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Harry and Mina (Swierenga) Overzet.
Mina married William “Willie” Gutierrez on October 4, 1958, in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2015, after 56 years of happy marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.