Minnie Lee Schulte, age 84, of Spring Lake passed away at Riverside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born February 6, 1936, to Frank Roy and Lillian (Dhority) Church in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She married Erich “Dick” Schulte on December 18, 1959, in Muskegon, and they were married 61 years.
Minnie loved sewing, quilting, baking, reading and most of all spending time with her family.
