The Funeral Service for Mona Chaffee will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held this evening, from 5-8 p.m., at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for full obituary.
