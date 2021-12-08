Muriel Mersereau (Jacobson) slipped peacefully from this life to the next December 6, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in June 2022; date will be included in Muriel’s full obituary published in June.
"Everything will be alright in the end. If it is not alright it is not the end." — Richard Rohr from Universal Christ.
