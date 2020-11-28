Myrna Lillian (Olsen) Liepins, 87, of Grand Haven Township, Michigan, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, in Mission Viejo, California.
Myrna was born to Hans Jakob and Myrtle Olsen on Nov. 13, 1933. She went to school at Grand Haven High, where she met and married Indulis LIepins. She graduated from Western Michigan University and worked as a teacher for many years before becoming a Birmingham, Michigan, Realtor.
She has three children: Indulis, Rita and Ingrid. She was involved in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She loved to host social gatherings, with “Moments with Myrna” being her favorite project these past few years.
Myrna was preceded in death by husband Indulis on Jan. 30, 2020.
Myrna is survived by her siblings, children and grandchildren.
