Nancy Ann Meekhof, age 73 of Spring Lake, danced into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born on February 18, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Howard and Wilma (Deroller) Van Dusen.
Nancy married Larry Meekhof on August 21, 1981, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was a proud 1966 graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and went on to college at Western Michigan University, where she later obtained her master’s degree in language arts. Nancy spent the next 20-plus years working with students who suffered from dyslexia and other learning differences.
