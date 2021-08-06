Nancy Anne Moss, age 80 of West Olive, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, on her mother’s 100th birthday. She was born on June 3, 1941, in Mitchell, Indiana, to Rudolph Taylor and Bernadine (Weddle) Payne.
Nancy graduated from Muskegon High School, earned an associate degree from Muskegon Community College, a bachelor’s in education from Grand Valley, and two master’s degrees (in education and communications arts and sciences) from Western Michigan University. She was employed by Grand Haven Area Public Schools for 29 years, and served as an elementary teacher, media specialist, and instructor/coordinator for the gifted education program for both elementary and secondary schools. Nancy’s fellow teachers viewed her as a master teacher, who could reach some of the most challenging students. Nancy taught classes in children’s literature, gifted education and creativity studies for Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University and Central Michigan University. She loved the Talents Unlimited creativity program, and frequently challenged students to list the “many varied and unusual ways” that they could solve a problem. Nancy served as a consultant and provided in-service education for several school systems and intermediate school districts, and delivered presentations at a number of state and national conferences for gifted education. She also published a children’s story in the Weekly Reader, won a number of writers’ contests and awards, and translated/edited a book on educational philosophy with her husband, Donald.
