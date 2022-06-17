Nancy C. Flory, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Trinity Health Hospital-Muskegon. She was born on July 23, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Thomas and Alice (Kopus) Strang.
Nancy graduated from Union High School and went on to graduate from the Grand Rapids School of Beauty Culture. She worked as a cosmetologist at Jacobson’s Department Stores for several years before her retirement. Nancy enjoyed spending time in Southern Florida during the colder months, and loved reading, traveling and attending fashion shows. She also had an appreciation for the arts, and was a loving and vibrant soul who deeply loved and cared for her family and friends.
