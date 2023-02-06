Nancy (Swiftney) Denning, age 85 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at a local care facility. She was born on August 29, 1937 in Grand Haven to George and Freida (Hoffman) Swiftney, Sr. Nancy married James “Jim” Denning in 1958.
Nancy graduated from Grand Haven High School, raised her children, and was employed as a cashier then greeter (and security expert) at Meijer’s Grand Haven store for many years, finally retiring at age 82. She was a member and involved in the music ministry at West Olive Christian Reformed Church for many years.
