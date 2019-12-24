Nancy J. Louis, age 73 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born September 27, 1946, in Midland Park, N.J., to the late Albert and Marie (Hazen) Smith.
Nancy married Cornelius Louis on July 21, 1968, in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. She graduated from Midland Park High School and attended college prior to working at Notre Dame Credit Union. After Nancy and Neil moved to Grand Haven, she worked at Automatic Spring, and also at Dr. Graham’s office. Nancy was an active member of Trinity Reformed Church and served on the Council. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed shopping and playing cards with her friends. Nancy was a fantastic cook and baker, and her famous coffee cake will be missed by friends and relatives. Most of all, she loved to be with family, spending countless hours with her three granddaughters.
Nancy will be loving remembered by her husband of 51 years, Neil; daughter, Dawn (Jim) Hornak of Grand Haven; three granddaughters: MacKenzie, Madison and Mariah; sister, Mary Kay (Larry) Olson; brother, Albert (Linda) Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Trinity Reformed Church with the Rev. Randy Bremmer officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Reformed Church Food Pantry. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy’s online guestbook.
