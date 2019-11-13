Nancy J. Van Dam, age 77, of Grand Haven passed away November 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Holland on January 7, 1942, to the late Donald and Julia (Seif) Rypma.
Nancy married James A. Van Dam on January 25, 1963, in Holland and shortly thereafter they moved to Grand Haven. She was employed for many years at Grand Haven High School as an attendance secretary; previously she had been a preschool teacher. Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven, where she served as an elder. She was an avid golfer, loved to knit, garden and attend many sporting events throughout the years. Nancy loved traveling, and she and Jim spent many winters in Florida, where they fished, shelled the beaches and enjoyed the respite from Michigan winters.
She is survived by her loving family: husband, James; and two sons, Thomas (Susan) Van Dam of Evanston, Illinois, and Michael Van Dam of Chicago, Illinois. Also surviving are two wonderful granddaughters, Katie and Emily Van Dam; sister, Judith Baar, and brother, John Rypma, both of Holland, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Randall Baar.
The Memorial Service for Nancy will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kristine Aragon Bruce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Harbor Humane Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy’s online guestbook.
