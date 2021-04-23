Nancy Lee Brosseit, age 84 of Spring Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at a local care facility. She was born April 11, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Mynard and Agatha (Schipper) VanderZaag. Nancy married Arthur Brosseit on July 10, 1971, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
After graduating from high school, Nancy worked at the telephone company, and later became the head secretary at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids. In 1991, she and Art moved to Grand Haven and, for several years, they owned and operated the Brosseit Home Decorating Store. Nancy loved the Lord, and spent many years singing in the choir and teaching on Wednesday nights for Awana Club at First Baptist Church, Spring Lake. She had many talents; country painting, design and hand-making quilts were where her artistic skills were really put to good use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.