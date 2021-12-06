Nancy Lynne Spyker, age 71 of Grand Haven, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Nancy was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 6, 1950, graduated from Wyoming High School, and went on to attain certification from Pine Rest School of Nursing in April 1970. She married Clark Spyker on August 21, 1971, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
Nancy loved spending time with her two grandsons and observing the wildlife at her home on the river. She had a keen sense of humor, was an avid reader, studied history, and volunteered at her children’s school and library. Nancy also enjoyed traveling, her dogs, cooking, listening to classical music, volunteering for the GOP, conversing with friends, nursing acquaintances who needed assistance, and collecting teapots, hats and lighthouses.
