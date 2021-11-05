Nancy Lee Jerovsek, age 84, of Grand Haven joined her Heavenly Father on November 4, 2021. Nancy was born in Grand Haven on January 30, 1937, to Mabel (Jeske) VanCura and Frank Stelzik. She graduated from Grand Haven High School.
Nancy worked as a quality control/inspector for many different shops in the area and enjoyed participating in bingo and casino trips, until her health no longer allowed. She then enjoyed playing on her computer, with her cats and game show TV. Nancy was a proud member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was the best mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend and listener anyone could ask for!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.