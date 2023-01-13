Nancy was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on October 26, 1952, to William and Millicent Robbins. She graduated from Spring Lake HS and later attended Muskegon Business College and Ferris State University. In 1973, she followed her two older sisters to Seattle, Washington, where she raised her children and had a successful 30-year career as a budget analyst for King County.
Nancy's biggest joy was family. She is survived by her two children, Walter Kent Laster (Masidroh) and Kimberlee Sunderlin (Kyle); her grandchildren: Kaelin, Mya, Kelis and Jada; and two great-grandchildren, Kyree and Ajilna. Missing her deeply as well are her siblings: Gynne Fabbe, Mickey Fevaleaki, Will Robbins and Mardie Robbins. Nancy also had numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
