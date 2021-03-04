Nathan Hillila, 39, has passed away from natural causes at his home near Washington DC. Nathan was born on October 12, 1981 in Grand Rapids, the son of Martin Hillila and Nancy (Miller) Hillila.
Nate enjoyed a Grand Haven boyhood: learning to ski at Mulligan’s Hollow, body surfing off the pier, delivering papers for the Tribune, and manning the counter at Hostetter’s News Agency downtown. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.