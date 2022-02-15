Neil Andrew Bulson, age 42, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 12, 2022, at home. He was born October 17, 1979, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Roger Wayne and Jill Kathleen (Corgan) Bulson.
Neil graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1998, then went to Western Michigan University and was a freelance writer. He was a voracious reader, loved writing, history, sports (especially University of Michigan), and was passionate about social justice.
