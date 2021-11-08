Nola Jean Nettie Wilson, age 88, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Robbinswood Assisted Living in Grand Haven. She was born July 3, 1933, in Muskegon to John Leonard and Augustine (Grove) Barnard; and married Robert “Bob” Wilson on October 11, 1952, in Crown Point, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Nola graduated with an associate’s degree from Baker College and worked at VerDuins as a printing press operator. She was a charter member of Lake Harbor United Methodist Church, where she was very active. Her other interests were playing cards and spending time with family.
