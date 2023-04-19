Norann Kelly, age 85, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She was born January 3, 1938, in South Bend, Indiana, to Harold and Lois (Klumb) Jensen. She attended Muskegon High School and graduated in 1955. On April 27, 1957, Norann married her high school sweetheart, Robert Kelly, and they were days away from celebrating 66 years together. She spent many years working alongside her husband in their residential construction business. Later, she spent 14 years working in admitting at North Ottawa Community Hospital.
Norann enjoyed time with friends and playing bridge. She was an extremely sweet person and loved to sew, knit, and quilt. As a lasting gift, she knitted each of the grandchildren an afghan before she passed. Norann and Robert liked to travel and spent much of their retirement exploring places around the world. Before the snow began to fly, they would also spend the winter months in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.