The Funeral Service for Norma Patton will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
