Norma C. Wessel Vyn, age 96 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Grand Pines Assisted Living. She was born on January 12, 1926, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late William and Lillian (Ruch) VanSchelven.
Norma married Jack Wessel on June 22, 1945, in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death on November 26, 1983, after 38 years of marriage. She then married William Vyn on May 26, 1989, in La Porte, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2002.
