The Memorial Service for Norma Wessel Vyn will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Hope's Concert Band to present 'Lessons from a Passport'
- Holland-area bakery held up at gun point Tuesday
- Kent City teen crowned 2023 Michigan Apple Queen
- After missing last year's run, U-M's Ronnie Bell 'blessed' to be back healthy
- Izzo, MSU ready for 'more human' routine as Penn State looms
- Firefighters put out fire at Shape Corp.
- Many kids are struggling; is special education the answer?
- Michigan election board slams recounts as 'frivolous,' allows them to proceed
Most Popular
Articles
- MDOT installs traffic camera on tall monopole
- City Council, mayor disagree over paid time-off for Juneteenth holiday
- No students injured when GHAPS bus catches fire
- What is critical race theory, and is it taught in our local schools?
- Sorrelle leading senior-laden Buccaneer boys into unchartered waters
- Former Sims plant ranked as one of nation's worst coal ash sites
- Jingle Bell Parade returns Saturday evening
- Ottawa County recognized for election integrity, excellence
- Woman arraigned on charges for role in Home Depot theft
- 'This is our process': Village president assures residents no decision has been made yet on waste-hauler issue
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office (3)
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement (3)
- School board needs to be reminded about public, purpose and power (3)
- What is critical race theory, and is it taught in our local schools? (2)
- GHAPS to unveil bond proposal for new middle school, athletic facilities (1)
- Asian faiths try to save sacred swastika corrupted by Hitler (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business (1)
- Local companies decorate homes for Christmas (1)
- City Council, mayor disagree over paid time-off for Juneteenth holiday (1)
- House GOP needs to put its priorities in the right place (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Here is why corporate greed adds to inflation (1)
- Supreme Court to decide EPA’s protections of waters of the United States (1)
- The goal of religion is compassion (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1993 (1)
- Election results (1)
- Your Views (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Do you pay attention to the World Cup?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.