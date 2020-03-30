Norman C. Cummings, age 88, of Spring Lake passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at a local facility.
Norm was born April 29, 1931, to Carl and Cora (Bussel) Cummings in Wyocena, Wisconsin. After graduating from high school, he served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he worked as a salesperson for L.L. Fords food company in Madison, WI. He then went on to a career working for Northwest Airlines until his retirement, when he decided to spend a few more years working part time at Sears in Holland.
