A celebration of life for Orrin Albert Schindlbeck will be hosted by his family on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at Connor Bayou, 12945 N. Cedar Drive, Grand Haven, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Gift of Life in honor of this wonderful man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.