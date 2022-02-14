On February 5, 2022, at 4:59 p.m., we lost our perfect Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle and Best Friend, Orrin Albert Schindlbeck.
Orrie was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Betty Schindlbeck. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy; his daughter, Nycolle; his son, Ben; his brothers: Dale (Marcy), Glenn (Brenda), Mikey (Judy), Eric (Diane); his sisters, Marlene and Chrissy; his granddaughter, Aniyah; many loving nieces and nephews; in-laws; numerous great friends; and his dog, Buddy.
(0) comments
