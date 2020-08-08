Owen Wayne Johnston, age 79 of Twin Lake, formerly of Spring Lake, Grand Haven and Coopersville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at home. He was born August 16, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Orley and Josephine Anna (Thompson) Johnston. Owen married Lorraine Goll (Prelesnik) on December 23, 1985, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Owen worked at Gill Industries until retirement in 2008. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bowler. He loved spending time with family, especially his two closest great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.