Pamala Ann Richardson, age 63, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home. She was born January 4, 1957, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to William E. and June (Carroll) McCartney; and married Donald Richardson on October 26, 1978, in Grand Haven.
Pam graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1975 and worked as office manager for Orchard Market. She loved reading Stephen King books, her job, animals, collecting Dr. Seuss items and spoiling her grandchildren. Pam was also a member of the “Café Chat Group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.