Longtime Grand Haven resident Pam Aker passed away on December 8, 2021, at the age of 72. Born in Superior, Wisconsin, on February 22, 1949, Pam moved to Grand Haven in 1989 with her significant other, Gary Stage.
Pam was best known for her funny jokes, inspiring words and caring heart. She loved hot cocoa bombs and anything sweet. Her favorite quote was, “If you don’t have the time to do it right, when will you have the time to do it over?”
