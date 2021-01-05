Pamela (David) Caspari, age 74, of Grand Rapids and Spring Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born June 17, 1946, in Trethomas, Wales, to Taliesan and Violet (Rich) David.
Pamela had an incredible zest for life. Her smile and positive presence filled a room; her beauty and rich, auburn hair never went unnoticed. She loved her children fiercely, always saying her favorite part of life was being their mom. She never missed an event for them, whether it be a tennis match, soccer game or cheer competition. She was their biggest advocate and cheerleader. As a grandma, or how many of her grandkids affectionately referred to her as “glamma” as she was so glamorous, she maintained her role as biggest fan, attending every function humanly possible. She traveled across the state many times in one day to catch their sporting, academic or band events. She loved being with them, quizzing them on state capitals, teaching them about their Welsh heritage, and taking them on many trips and adventures. She was a staple in their lives and her spirit remains strong within them.
