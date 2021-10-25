Pamela Jean Rose Sawyer, 51, passed away September 8, 2021, after a brief illness.
Pam was born in Spring Lake, Michigan, on February 1, 1970, to Marie and Vernon Rose. She attended public school in Michigan and graduated from Spring Lake High School. Her first job was at Burger King in Grand Haven, and she formed many friendships there. She followed her older brother, Bruce, to Houston, Texas, to pursue a career in restaurant management. Pam was employed by a few restaurants over the years, one of which was Denny’s. This is where she made many long, lasting friendships. Pam was employed by Denny’s in Cypress, Texas, at the time of her passing.
