Patricia A. Buterakos was born on January 4, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Joseph and Catherine (Schmidt) Daly, and passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 95.
Along with her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband of over 55 years, Paul G.Buterakos; her brother, Frederick Daly; and sister, Margaret Venable. Survivors include her two children, Paul (Cynthia) Buterakos and Stephanie Buterakos-Schindlbeck; grandchildren: Matthew, Alison, Alena and Leah; brothers: Joseph Daly, Richard (Beverly) Daly and Robert (Luce) Daly; and several nieces and nephews.
