Patricia “Pat” Ann Sinke, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away on August 17, 2022, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Kenneth and Virginia (Bour) Engel. Pat married Robert Lloyd Sinke on August 10, 1963, in Grand Haven.
Pat graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1960, and then attended Baker College of Muskegon. She obtained her insurance license and began her career working as an insurance agent for Met Life, later working for the Oakes Agency and DeBoer Insurance Co. Pat was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish for many years, and served as a Brownies/Girl Scout leader for six years. She was an active member of the community, and enjoyed volunteering her time fundraising for the March of Dimes. In her younger years, Pat was an avid bowler at the former Starlite Lanes bowling alley and enjoyed knitting, gardening, boating and camping. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she attended all of their sporting events throughout the years.
