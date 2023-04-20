Ms. Patricia Ann Breveglieri, age 89, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at her residence "Story Point Senior Living" in Rockford, Michigan. Pat was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on September 27, 1933, to Philip and Lois (Churchill) Walsh.
She attended American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts and obtained an Associate's Degree in Business. During her education she met her future husband "Frank" marrying him on April 24, 1954. They would move from Massachusetts, to Ohio, and to Michigan where they would make their final home.
Pat was employed for 25 years with the City of Ferrysburg, initially as the City Clerk, and later as the City Treasurer. Her many hobbies included: playing piano, and bridge. She was an avid reader, and frequently watched her favorite Detroit Tigers Baseball team. Pat was also a successful participant in the "family football pool," earning the prestigious pigskin prognosticator award.
Frank and Pat enjoyed traveling, cruising, and spent many winters as Snow Birds in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Following the loss of her husband in 2016, Pat would make her last move to Story Point, where she made many dear friends.
Survivors include: her three daughters; Joan (Jake) VanDeHoef of Columbus, Ohio, Jean (John) Biros of Dallas, Texas, Susan (Dr. Jeff) M. Smith of Sand Lake, Michigan; six grandchildren, Jennifer Brumley, Jeffrey (Amanda) Biros, Christopher (Maureen) VanDeHoef, Megan (Phillip) Bocook, Ryan Mammina, and Dr. Lauren (Alex) DiBartolomeo; and seven great grandchildren. Pat is also survived by her sister, Connie Sullivan of Georgia; and several nieces.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Story Point Senior Living, 2885 10 Mile Road, NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Memorial Contributions in Pat's name to the AT Children's Project (www.atcp.org) will be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.