Patricia Ann Bussard of Jackson, Michigan, 84, died peacefully on January 19, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd L. Partlow and Anna Geller; as well as her husband of 45 years, Dr. Burton C. Bussard; grandson, Caleb Thompson; and half-sister, Arlene Simons. She is survived by two sons, Steven J. Bussard (Cindy Field) and Brent A. Bussard; step-daughter Julia Walz (Andy); granddaughters Rhonda Alexander (Aaron) and Kimberly Walz (Patrick); step-granddaughter Ashley Thompson; brothers Robert E. Partlow and Floyd “Joe” Partlow (Vickie); six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her first husband, James Petrowski.
