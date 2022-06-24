Patricia Ann Kiebach, born June 19, 1947, in Grand Haven, Michigan, was the daughter of Henry "Hank" Kiebach and Phyllis Lubben Kiebach Fawcett.
Growing up in Grand Haven, Pat attended Grand Haven High School where she was first chair flautist and participated in summer programs at the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy. After graduating in 1965 as class Salutatorian, Pat studied British history at the University of Michigan. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1969. She entered Michigan Law School, but her studies were interrupted by a severe attack of appendicitis. In 1975, she received a Master's of Library Science from Michigan and worked at a branch library in a south Chicago Italian neighborhood. Pat's next academic accomplishment was in 1981 when she earned her Michigan MBA. She was hired as an accountant at Exxon in Houston, Texas, and passed her CPA exam. Pat's career began with auditing petroleum operations in the field. Later, she worked in Exxon's Houston offices specializing in gas accounting.
