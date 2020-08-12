Patricia Ann Ruiter, age 79 of Baldwin, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Pat was born December 14, 1940, in Muskegon, Michigan, to James and Rosalie (Sheehy) Hardenburgh. She was a member of the Tribal Council for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Hardenburgh; and a grandson, Jacob James Ruiter.
Pat is survived by her husband, Robert Ruiter; children: Robert Lee (Tammy) Ruiter Jr., Darlene Ann Ordway, and Cindy Lea Ruiter and Carl Popoff; grandchildren: David Robert Ordway, Brandon Andrew Ordway, Jennifer Lea McCown and Tyler Francis Ruiter; great-granddaughter, Madeline Jacob Lee Ruiter; sister, Janet Parker; and many extended family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Pat’s life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Hospice of Michigan, or a lung cancer foundation or cancer foundation of your choice.
Please visit www.everrestfuneralhomeandchapel.com to leave a message or memory for the Ruiter family.
