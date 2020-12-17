Patricia Anne Batka, of Norton, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, at home. Patricia was born March 3, 1947, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Claude and Anne Day.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Day, and in-laws Emil and Erna Batka. She is survived her husband of 53 years, Dale Batka; sons, Alan (Seana) Batka and Andrew (Jessica) Batka; sister, Susan Heppe; brother-in-law, Brian (Jill) Batka; her dearly loved grandchildren: Brandon, Miracle, Emily, Drake, Alex, Jacob, Alaina, Savanah and Seth; nephews Bryan and Matt; niece Aelana; and special friends Andrew and Joanne Hendrick. She also leaves behind her dear dogs who were always by her side.
Pat wore many hats throughout her life as a school bus driver, office coordinator during the expansion of the J.B. Sims power plant, circulation coordinator for the Grand Haven Tribune and Big Rapids Pioneer. Her most cherished career was teacher for Pickford Public Schools in the Upper Peninsula. Pat was able to return to college later in life and attend and graduate from Ferris State University, where she was able to attend classes together with her sons. Pat received a commendation from the city of Grand Haven for saving the lives of two boys who had fallen through the ice in the Grand River channel.
None of Pat’s life achievements could be accomplished without being a wife and mother first. Pat excelled and was the loving spirit every parent aspires to be. She adored her sons and was very proud of them. She loved her grandchildren and always made them feel extra special. She was a warm soul and made everyone feel at ease around her. She will be deeply missed by her family and all those who knew her.
