The Memorial Mass for Patricia Borchers will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (17150 88th Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
