Patricia Diane Shears, age 80 of Ludington, Michigan, and Arizona City, Arizona, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 27, 1941, in Dearborn, Michigan, to the late Theodore and Karen (Sorensen) Lassen. Pat married John Shears on February 17, 1962, in Southgate, Michigan.
Pat graduated from Wyandotte High School and obtained an associate degree in business from Muskegon Community College. She started her career in banking as a teller. She worked in several departments over the years, working her way up to assistant vice president of mortgage lending before retiring from Fifth Third Bank in downtown Grand Haven. Pat was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington and Central Lutheran Church in Arizona City, was past member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven, and was a founding member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Spring Lake. She was also member and past president of the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club, the first woman to serve in that role.
